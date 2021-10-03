Gingrich 360

Episode 314: David Rubenstein on The American Experiment
Newt Gingrich
Oct 03, 2021
Newt has a fascinating conversation with the billionaire philanthropist, David Rubenstein, author of The American Experiment: Dialogues on a Dream. He is cofounder and co-executive chairman of The Carlyle Group, a global private equity firm. He is also the Chairman of the Boards of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the Council on Foreign Relations. He is an original signer of The Giving Pledge and the host of The David Rubenstein Show on Bloomberg TV and PBS.

