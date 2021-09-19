Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 308: The Afghanistan Papers
Newt Gingrich
Sep 19, 2021
The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War details interviews with people who played a direct role in the war and their stunning admissions; that the U.S. government’s strategies for Afghanistan were a mess, the nation-building project was a colossal failure and drugs and corruption infiltrated their allies in the Afghan government. Newt talks with the author and Washington Post investigative reporter, Craig Whitlock, a three-time Pulitzer Prize finalist.

