Episode 303: Senator Bob Kerrey on Remembering 9/11
Episode 303: Senator Bob Kerrey on Remembering 9/11

Sep 11, 2021
Newt is joined by his friend and former colleague Senator Bob Kerrey to discuss the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C. Senator Kerry served on the 9/11 Commission and has an insiders perspective on how 9/11 happened, what went wrong, how we needed to make changes to our national security and what ultimately followed.

