Newt's World
Episode 291: Reagan Tax Cuts – 40th Anniversary
Newt Gingrich
Aug 13, 2021
In August 1981, President Ronald Reagan signed the Economic Recovery Tax Act in his driveway at the Reagan Ranch. The legislation brought about the largest tax cuts in American history and resulted in an era of tremendous economic prosperity and growth. Newt remembers the 40th anniversary of the three-year tax cut with his personal perspective on this unique time in American history.

