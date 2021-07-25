Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 283: Critical Race Theory in the U.S. Military
0:00
-30:33

Episode 283: Critical Race Theory in the U.S. Military

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Jul 25, 2021
Share

Critical race theory has now entered the United States military. The military is about forming a unit working towards the same mission while protecting each other. So, what are the leaders at the Pentagon thinking as they integrate critical race theory into their curriculums? Newt’s guest is Dakota Wood, retired Marine Corps Lt. Colonel and Senior Research Fellow for Defense Programs at The Heritage Foundation.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture