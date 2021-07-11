Gingrich 360

Episode 277: Michael Knowles on Speechless
Episode 277: Michael Knowles on Speechless

Jul 11, 2021
The Left’s assault on liberty, virtue, decency, the Republic of the Founders, and Western civilization has succeeded. You can no longer keep your social media account – or your job – and acknowledge truths such as: Washington, Jefferson, and Columbus were great men. How did we get to this point? Newt’s guest is: Michael Knowles author of Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds.

