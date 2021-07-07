Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 275: Curing Cancer – New Medical Breakthroughs
Newt Gingrich
Jul 07, 2021
The breakthroughs in cancer research and therapeutics in recent years have led to dramatically better outcomes. We know so much more now about cancer – what causes it, how to treat it and most importantly, how to prevent it, than we’ve ever known before. Newt’s guest is Dr. Patrick Hwu, President and CEO of Moffitt Cancer Center, one of the nation’s leading cancer hospitals.

