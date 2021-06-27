Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 271: Rob Smith on Critical Race Theory
Newt Gingrich
Jun 27, 2021
Rob Smith guest hosts for Newt and interviews Ryan Girdusky, founder of the 1776 Project PAC, dedicated to electing school board members who oppose critical race theory. His new book: They’re Not Listening: How the Elites Created the National Populist Revolution is out now. Listen and subscribe for free to Rob Smith is Problematic https://www.gingrich360.com/podcasts/rob-smith-is-problematic

