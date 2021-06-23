Episode 269: Yaakov Katz on Shadow Strike

On September 6, 2007, just after midnight, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert ordered a top secret Israeli air strike on a Syrian nuclear reactor. Newt’s guest is Yaakov Katz, author of Shadow Strike: Inside Israel’s Secret Mission to Eliminate Syrian Nuclear Power and current Editor-in-Chief of the Jerusalem Post. This interview was recorded in September 2019.
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Share this post