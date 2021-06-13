Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 264: Combat Stories from America’s Last WWII Veterans
Newt Gingrich
Jun 13, 2021
When Iraq and Afghanistan Marine veteran Andrew Biggio purchased an M1 Garand rifle, the same rifle his uncle had used in World War II, it led him on a journey to find the last living World War II veterans and document their stories – and have them sign his rifle. Newt’s guest is Andrew Biggio, author of The Rifle: Combat Stories from America’s Last WWII Veterans Told Through an M1 Garand.

