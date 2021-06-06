Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 261: Feeding the Dragon – The Movies, the CCP and You
0:00
-35:07

Episode 261: Feeding the Dragon – The Movies, the CCP and You

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Jun 06, 2021
Share

How is the Chinese Communist Party controlling the Hollywood film industry? Newt’s guest is Chris Fenton, author of FEEDING THE DRAGON: Inside the Trillion Dollar Dilemma Facing Hollywood, the NBA, & American Business. A Hollywood insider, Fenton served as president of DMG Entertainment Motion Picture Group and has negotiated with the Chinese in the film business for decades.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture