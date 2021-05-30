Episode 257: Pete Hegseth on What Makes America Great

As we honor those men and women who gave their life in service to our country and to protect our freedoms, as part of our Memorial Day episode. Newt’s guest is Pete Hegseth, a true American patriot. He served in the Army National Guard for two decades. He’s a proud son of Minnesota, the author of American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free and Fox and Friends weekend co-host
