Episode 255: How a Cake Maker Took a Stand for Religious Freedom
May 27, 2021
In July 2012, a gay couple came into Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colorado asking for a custom wedding cake. The owner, Jack Phillips, had a brief conversation with them and explained that he could not make a cake for their occasion. The case went to the U.S. Supreme Court where he won by a vote of 7-2. Phillips’ case is just one of many legal battles happening across the United States over religious freedom. His new book The Cost of My Faith: How a Decision in my Cake Shop Took Me to the Supreme Court is available now. Newt’s guests are Jack Phillips, and Jake Warner, legal counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom.

