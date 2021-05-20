Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 251: Hamas, Churchill and the Survival of Israel
0:00
-33:26

Episode 251: Hamas, Churchill and the Survival of Israel

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
May 20, 2021
Share

The Hamas – Israel conflict needs a new diplomatic approach. Newt presents a compelling argument for why all Western and Democratic societies should never ask for a cease fire, but demand Hamas’ acknowledgement that Israel has a right to exist. And, why a program similar to Denazification that took place in Germany after World War II is required to help insure the future doesn’t repeat the past.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture