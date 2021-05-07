Gingrich 360

Episode 244: Senator Josh Hawley on The Tyranny of Big Tech
Episode 244: Senator Josh Hawley on The Tyranny of Big Tech

Newt Gingrich
May 07, 2021
Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple were once symbols of American ingenuity and freedom. These Big Tech giants have now amassed an unimaginable amount of personal data, become a techno-oligarchy with overwhelming economic and political power. Newt’s guest is Senator Josh Hawley, his new book The Tyranny of Big Tech argues that these Big Tech mega-corporations, controlled by the robber barons of the modern era, are the gravest threat to American liberty in decades.

Discussion about this episode

