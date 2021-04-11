Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 229: Jack Devine on Spymaster’s Prism
0:00
-21:56

Episode 229: Jack Devine on Spymaster’s Prism

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Apr 11, 2021
Share

The legendary former spymaster, Jack Devine, details the unending struggle with Russia and its intelligence agencies as it works against our national security. Devine tells this story through the unique perspective of a seasoned CIA professional who served more than three decades, some at the highest levels of the agency. Listen to why Devine says we are already in a second Cold War with the Russians.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture