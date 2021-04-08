Gingrich 360

Episode 227: The Liberal ‘Woke’ Mob Lies About Georgia
Apr 08, 2021
The first of a two-part series on the State of Georgia “Election Integrity Act of 2021” which was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp on March 25th, 2021. The Act has ignited a discussion about free and fair elections. In Part 1: Newt looks at the specific language in the law that passed verses how the law is being portrayed by the left-wing media and by the liberal ‘woke’ mob.

