Newt's World
Episode 225: Walter Isaacson on The Code Breaker
Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Apr 04, 2021
Jennifer Doudna developed a method of genome editing along with her partner Emmanuelle Charpentier and together they won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020. Her unique journey from graduate student to Nobel prize winning scientist is chronicled by the biographer of geniuses, Walter Isaacson. His New York Times best-seller, The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race is available now.

