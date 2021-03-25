Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 219: Exceptional Americans – Amelia Earhart
Newt Gingrich
Mar 25, 2021
Amelia Earhart was the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Born in Kansas in 1897, she had a tumultuous childhood with many family moves. In her early 20s she discovered she loved to fly airplanes. Determined to succeed, she broke barriers, broke records and ultimately died doing what she loved to do. Part of the Exceptional Americans series.

