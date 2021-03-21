Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 217: Dana Perino on Life Lessons
Mar 21, 2021
Growing up in Denver and Wyoming, Dana Perino never dreamed she’d be the first Republican woman to become White House press secretary. Nor did she imagine she would get a black eye in Baghdad when a man threw two shoes at President George W. Bush during a press conference. Dana Perino is Fox News’ co-host of The Five and co-anchor of America’s Newsroom, and author of the new best-seller, Everything Will Be Okay: Life Lessons for Young Women (From a Former Young Woman).

