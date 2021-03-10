Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 211: Welcome to the Abyss of Infinite Lunacy
0:00
-34:24

Episode 211: Welcome to the Abyss of Infinite Lunacy

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Mar 10, 2021
Share

Welcome to the Abyss of Infinite Lunacy is a video released by Dr. Gad Saad on his YouTube channel, “The Saad Truth” on February 28th. His message is clear, “the rate at which our society is tumbling into madness is truly bewildering.” Newt’s guest is Dr. Gad Saad, professor of marketing at Concordia University in Montréal, Canada. He is the author of the recent best-selling book The Parasitic Mind: How Infectious Ideas are Killing Common Sense.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture