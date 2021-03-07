Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 210: NASA’s Mission to Mars – Perseverance
0:00
-32:00

Episode 210: NASA’s Mission to Mars – Perseverance

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Mar 07, 2021
Share

On February 18, 2021, the rover Perseverance and the small robotic helicopter Ingenuity landed on Mars as part of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program, led by the Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, California. Newt’s guest is Dr. Adam Steltzner, Chief Engineer for the Mars 2020 Project, Perseverance Rover at JPL. He describes the mission and what we hope to achieve and discover next.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture