Newt's World
Episode 201: California Unemployment Fraud – How Criminals Gamed the System
Episode 201: California Unemployment Fraud – How Criminals Gamed the System

Newt Gingrich
Feb 18, 2021
Part 2 – By January 2021 the California State Auditor had identified at least 11.4 billion dollars had been taken from the California unemployment insurance program, but many experts are now estimating the fraud could be as high as 31 billion dollars. In this episode find out how criminals in prison gamed the EDD system to steal billions. Newt’s guest is Anne Marie Schubert, District Attorney for Sacramento County, California.

