Newt's World
Episode 196: Devin Nunes Takes on Radical California
Newt Gingrich
Feb 07, 2021
As a young man, Devin Nunes watched as farms in his home town in the San Joaquin Valley in California started to dry up due to a water shortage. That experience spurred him into politics and he’s been challenging the progressive left in his home state and in Congress ever since. Newt’s guest is Congressman Devin Nunes, representing California 22nd District.

