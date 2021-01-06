Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 181: David Grasso – The Lessons of Entrepreneurs
Episode 181: David Grasso – The Lessons of Entrepreneurs

Newt Gingrich
Jan 06, 2021
Introducing the newest voice of the Gingrich 360 network, David Grasso. He is using his influential voice to help Millennials and Gen Z understand what’s going on in the economy and how it affects their personal finances. His new podcast, Follow the Profit with David Grasso features interviews with successful entrepreneurs. Follow the Profit releases new episodes every Saturday.

Discussion about this episode

