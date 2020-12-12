Gingrich 360

Episode 163: A Conversation with General Michael Flynn – Part 2
Episode 163: A Conversation with General Michael Flynn – Part 2

Dec 12, 2020
Lieutenant General Michael Flynn served our country for 33 years in the U.S. Army. He comes from a long line of patriots in his family. In this two-part series, General Flynn tells his personal story of service, sacrifice and being embroiled in Russiagate, and finally receiving a pardon from President Donald Trump. In Part 2, we’ll talk about his years in Washington, D.C.

