Newt's World
Episode 160: The Red Tsunami Defeats the Blue Wave – Part 1
Newt Gingrich
Dec 02, 2020
The Republican State Leadership Committee released a report titled “2020 Toplines” in late November. The report looked at the election outcome at all levels of government, from local to national – and one thing is clear – there is a red tsunami overtaking the so called “blue wave”. We have more Republicans elected at every level of government. Newt’s guest is Edith Jorge-Tuñón, Political Director for the RSLC.

