Episode 138: Election 2020 – What Americans Are Talking About…
Newt Gingrich
Oct 14, 2020
We’ve lived through an extraordinary eight months; surviving a pandemic, staying home, providing for and caring for our families in new ways. With everything that has happened, how do Americans feel? With the election just weeks away, this episode focuses on voters and their thoughts. Newt’s guest is pollster, John McLaughlin. Read the polling reports at: www.gingrich360.com/polling

