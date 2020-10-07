Gingrich 360

Episode 134: Trump’s America – Part 1: Which Supreme Court?
0:00
-16:29

Episode 134: Trump’s America – Part 1: Which Supreme Court?

Newt Gingrich
Oct 07, 2020
In this new series, Trump’s America, we’re going to look at key issues that illustrate how starkly divided Americans are as they go to vote this fall.

Part 1: Which Supreme Court? Are we going to continue to have a party in control which believes the Constitution matters and should be protected or are we going to put a party in charge that wants to radically change America?

