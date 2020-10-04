Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 133: The Sworn Enemy of PC Culture
Newt Gingrich
Oct 04, 2020
Gianno Caldwell’s compelling life story began in the streets of south side Chicago. Streets filled with violence, poverty and drugs. One of nine children, raised by his grandmother, while his mother battled crack addiction, Caldwell armed himself with faith, conservative values and an unrelenting spirit to achieve his dreams. His new podcast, Outloud with Gianno Caldwell, part of the Gingrich 360 network, premieres this Monday, October 5th on iHeart Media podcast network.

