Episode 130: The Bidens’ Chinese Secrets
Sep 27, 2020
When then Vice President Joe Biden took a 2013 official trip to China, he brought along his son Hunter Biden. Shortly thereafter, Hunter Biden’s small investment firm received funding from the Chinese for a $1.5 billion-dollar private equity fund. This is the remarkable and largely hidden story of the secret financial relationship between the Biden family and the Chinese government and the sinister business deals that enriched them at America’s expense. Newt’s guest is Peter Schweizer.

