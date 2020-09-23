Episode 128: Lou Dobbs on The Trump Century

President Trump has not only made America great again, he has set a new standard for all Presidents. The Trump Century: How Our President Changed the Course of History Forever opens a window into Trump’s thinking on the economy, foreign policy, and border security and will energize his allies when they realize the future they’ve shaped. Newt’s guest is Lou Dobbs.
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Share this post