Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 128: Lou Dobbs on The Trump Century
0:00
-31:08

Episode 128: Lou Dobbs on The Trump Century

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Sep 23, 2020
Share

President Trump has not only made America great again, he has set a new standard for all Presidents. The Trump Century: How Our President Changed the Course of History Forever opens a window into Trump’s thinking on the economy, foreign policy, and border security and will energize his allies when they realize the future they’ve shaped. Newt’s guest is Lou Dobbs.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture