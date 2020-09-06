Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 121: Bill O’Reilly on Killing Crazy Horse
Episode 121: Bill O’Reilly on Killing Crazy Horse

Newt Gingrich
Sep 06, 2020
Native Americans and settlers clashed in bloody battles across the United States for 78 years, from 1812 to 1890. We’ve heard of Cochise, Crazy Horse, Geronimo and Sitting Bull but we don’t know the full story. Bill O’Reilly’s ninth book in the Killing series is gripping journey through the clashes in the American West. Killing Crazy Horse: The Most Merciless Indian Wars in America. Newt’s guest is Bill O’Reilly.

