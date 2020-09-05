Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 120: COVID-19 Vaccine
Episode 120: COVID-19 Vaccine

Newt Gingrich
Sep 05, 2020
Scientists are racing to create a vaccine for COVID-19 in less than one year. Cambridge, Massachusetts based biotechnology company, Moderna, Inc. and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases have co-developed the vaccine known as mRNA-1273, which is now in Phase 3 clinical trials with 30,000 adult volunteers. For an update on the phase 3 trials, Newt is joined by Dr. Tal Zaks, Chief Medical Officer at Moderna.

