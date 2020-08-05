Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 104: Shut Your Mouth – The New Totalitarians of the Left Part 3: Sports
Newt Gingrich
Aug 05, 2020
Are we living in George Orwell’s 1984? We are in the midst of a disturbing new movement in America. A movement where the new totalitarians on the left are controlling the narrative and the agenda and demanding that those who disagree lose their jobs. Newt discusses the latest cancel culture and firings in professional sports in Part 3 of a special podcast series.

