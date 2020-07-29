Gingrich 360

Episode 101: Shut Your Mouth – The New Totalitarians of the Left
Episode 101: Shut Your Mouth – The New Totalitarians of the Left

Jul 29, 2020
Are we living in George Orwell’s 1984? We are in the midst of a disturbing new movement in America. A movement where the new totalitarians on the left are controlling the narrative and the agenda and demanding that those who disagree lose their jobs. Newt discusses the latest firings at high schools and colleges nationwide in Part 2 of a special podcast series.

