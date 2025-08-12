Buy Now

Land of Pilgrims’ Pride

A New York Times Best Seller! Ellis is back and ready to learn about the birth of our great nation in the New York Times Best Seller, “Land of the Pilgrims’ Pride.” Written and illustrated by Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich and Susan Arciero, Ellis once again educates and entertains as he discovers America’s 13 original colonies. Starting in Virginia, Ellis journeys through each of the colonies and learns about their unique characteristics. From Pocahontas to Benjamin Franklin, Ellis experiences life in Colonial America. Perfect for children ages 4-8, “Land of the Pilgrims’ Pride” will delight young and adult readers alike while exploring how America began.

Ellis the Elephant Books and Plush

Yankee Doodle Dandy

Ellis the Elephant dives back into history! In Yankee Doodle Dandy, the third installment of this New York Times best-selling series, America’s favorite time traveling pachyderm is back, teaching kids (and parents) about the American Revolution.

In “Sweet Land of Liberty” and “Land of the Pilgrims’ Pride,” Ellis the Elephant explored pivotal moments that shaped American history. Now Ellis is back, and eager to learn about America’s most beloved patriots and their courageous fight for independence. Traveling through time, Ellis the Elephant encounters the Sons of Liberty, Patrick Henry, Paul Revere, the Founding Fathers, Betsy Ross, and more.

Authored by Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich and illustrated by Susan Arciero, “Yankee Doodle Dandy” educates and entertains as Ellis the Elephant experiences the American Revolution. With beautiful illustrations and charming rhymes, “Yankee Doodle Dandy” is a must read for young and old alike who want to know how America became a free and independent nation.

From Sea to Shining Sea

Ellis the Elephant is back and ready for another adventure in American history! In From Sea to Shining Sea, the fourth installment of Ambassador Callista Gingrich’s New York Times best-selling series, Ellis explores the early years of the United States and heads west into uncharted territory with Lewis and Clark.

In preceding books, “Sweet Land of Liberty,” “Land of the Pilgrims’ Pride,” and “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” Ellis learns about pivotal moments that have shaped America. Now, in “From Sea to Shining Sea,” America’s favorite time-traveling pachyderm discovers a new and growing nation along with George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Sacagawea and others.

Authored by Ambassador Gingrich and illustrated by Susan Arciero, “From Sea to Shining Sea” will delight those who want to know how brave Americans forged a growing nation and spread freedom from coast to coast.

Christmas in America

Ellis the Elephant is back! In “Christmas in America,” the fifth in Callista Gingrich’s New York Times best-selling series, Ellis discovers the meaning of Christmas and learns how this special holiday has been celebrated throughout American history.

In preceding books, including “Sweet Land of Liberty,” “Land of the Pilgrims’ Pride,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” and “From Sea to Shining Sea,” Ellis learns about the pivotal moments that have shaped our nation. Now, in “Christmas in America,” this adorable pachyderm explores the tales and traditions that have made Christmas a cherished part of the American experience.

Authored by Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich and illustrated by Susan Arciero, “Christmas in America” will delight readers who want to discover how the celebration of Christmas has prevailed and brought out the best in our nation.

Hail to the Chief

Ellis the Elephant is back, and he’s headed to the White House! In “Hail to the Chief,” the sixth in Ambassador Gingrich’s New York Times best-selling series, Ellis meets some of America’s greatest presidents and discovers how they have led our country throughout American history.

In preceding books, including “Sweet Land of Liberty,” “Land of the Pilgrims’ Pride,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “From Sea to Shining Sea,” and “Christmas in America,” Ellis learns about the pivotal moments that have shaped our nation. Now, in “Hail to the Chief,” this adorable pachyderm explores the fascinating lives of those who have held the nation’s highest office.

Authored by Ambassador Gingrich and illustrated by Susan Arciero, “Hail to the Chief” will delight young and old alike with a glimpse of the leaders who helped make America an exceptional nation.

Remember the Ladies

Ellis the Elephant is headed back to the White House! In “Remember the Ladies,” the seventh in Ambassador Gingrich’s New York Times best-selling series, Ellis meets some of America’s greatest first ladies and discovers their many contributions to American history.

In preceding books, including “Sweet Land of Liberty,” “Land of the Pilgrims’ Pride,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “From Sea to Shining Sea,” “Christmas in America,” and “Hail to the Chief,” Ellis learns about the pivotal moments that have shaped our nation. Now, in Remember the Ladies, this adorable pachyderm explores the fascinating lives of our first ladies.

Authored by Ambassador Gingrich and illustrated by Susan Arciero, “Remember the Ladies” will delight young and old alike with a look at the first ladies who helped make America an exceptional nation.

Everyone’s favorite time-traveling pachyderm is now available as an adorable plush toy! Ellis the Elephant can help unlock creativity and imagination. This plush toy can be a child’s trusted friend and reading partner and is proudly made in the U.S.A!