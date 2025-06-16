by Newt Gingrich

The Los Angeles riots represent a defining moment for the Democratic Party.

For the last several days, news cameras have depicted a city in chaos. Violent mobs have waved Mexican flags as cars burned in the background. Looters have smashed store windows and run off with stolen goods.

Rioters have broken off pieces of sidewalk to throw at police. We saw similar scenes during the Rodney King riots of 1992 and the summer of Black Lives Matter in 2020.

The riots have clearly grown out of control, and the Los Angeles police cannot cope. Meanwhile, Governor Newsom, a Democrat, has refused to call out the California National Guard — and is fighting President Trump’s effort to use the military to restore peace and safety to Los Angeles. This is all made more dangerous by the fact that the rioters are attacking federal law enforcement officers.

