by Newt Gingrich

The American left is tired of the democratic process. Its members don’t want Donald Trump to be elected president again — or to even give the American people the option to vote for him. So, they are side-stepping the democratic process and using the legal system to attack him.

Democrats want you to buy an electric car, so they are using excessive executive power to force automakers to limit gas-powered vehicle production and remove your ability to choose. Meanwhile, 66 percent of Americans prefer gas-powered vehicles.

They want to erase religion and historic values from American society, so they are imposing extreme social ideology in academia in the name of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Yet, 88 percent of Americans think colleges and universities should focus on teaching students how to think — not what to think.

