by Newt Gingrich

The Democrats’ campaign against America’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement is an attack on the rule of law and the process of self-government.

At the heart of this struggle is an uncomfortable reality for the Democrats: Americans voted for a President and a Congress which were clear about dealing with illegal immigration.

Eliminating illegal immigration was the No. 1 issue in many polls during the 2024 elections (curbing inflation was the other leading contender in some polls). The party which advocated controlling the border and deporting people who entered the country illegally won a decisive victory.

President Trump carried all seven of the so-called swing states and received 2.4 million more votes than the Democrat incumbent vice president. Similarly, Republicans were entrusted with majorities in both chambers of Congress.

ICE agents are government employees carrying out the laws which Congress has passed. They are implementing the instructions of the duly-elected chief executive, who is constitutionally charged with implementing said laws.

