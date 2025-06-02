by Newt Gingrich

Conservatives’ painful, frustrating efforts to cut spending highlight how vital it is to return to a balanced budget.

The American people overwhelmingly want a balanced budget. When America’s New Majority Project asked about a balanced budget amendment, it attracted a 70 percent majority. Only 13 percent of people opposed the idea.

This was an amazingly wide majority, with 67 percent of Democrats, 70 percent of Independents, and 74 percent of Republicans favoring a balanced budget amendment. Interestingly, support came from every demographic group, including 66 percent of African Americans and 62 percent of Latinos.

