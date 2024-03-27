Congress Must Pass the Safer Supervision Act
I urge you to contact your Senators and Member of Congress and tell them to pass the Safer Supervision Act.
by Newt Gingrich
It’s no secret that the American people are more concerned about crime and safety than almost any point in the last 30 years. Headlines are dominated by acts of violence and lawlessness, instilling fear, panic, and anger in the hearts of many hardworking citizens.
The leftwing defund the police battle cry has been totally destructive. However, those of us who really want public safety should not pretend all our policing strategies are perfect.
Our nation’s public safety systems are not immune from the bloat, waste, and ineffectiveness that naturally grows in massive government operations.
