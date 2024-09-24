by Newt Gingrich

Some emerging threats to American national security are greater than any since George Washington crossed the Delaware River on Christmas night 1776.

Surviving in the increasingly dangerous world requires that Congress adapt to this reality.

Currently, the threats to America’s survival are growing faster than our national security bureaucracy’s ability to cope with them.

The system is crippled in part by irresponsible congressional infighting and maneuvering which makes it impossible to implement strategies in an orderly, predictable manner.

If we are serious about maintaining a margin of safety in dealing with Communist China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, and other hostile countries — as well as the worldwide radical Islamist movement that seeks to replace Western civilization — then we must get serious about appropriating the resources.

