by Newt Gingrich

The fine details of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Washington this week may not fully break through the fraught news cycle, but the visit was nevertheless important — and could have profound, historic consequences.

Mr. Kishida committed his country to a closer alliance with America on space exploration, technological development, military coproduction, and other important areas. Indeed, it is likely that the first non-American to visit the Moon will be Japanese.

However, Mr. Kishida and President Biden also met with the president of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to deepen the multinational effort to protect the South China Sea from Chinese Communist aggression.

