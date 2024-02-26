In Munich, at the annual security conference, FBI Director Christopher Wray highlighted a significant concern – China's covert cyber threats. Wray warned that China is aggressively planting offensive malware within critical U.S. infrastructure networks. He said the malware could be triggered at any moment and posed a serious national security threat to infrastructure responsible for water, transportation, and aviation control. Wray specifically said the Volt Typhoon hacking network that was discovered within U.S. infrastructure was just the beginning of China's sophisticated cyber efforts.

Adding to the urgency, a report this month by the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, and the National Security Agency revealed Volt Typhoon hackers accessed U.S. networks for over five years.

