The Gingrich Foundation is proud to announce the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation as its March Charity of the Month in recognition of the organization’s effort to fund, design, develop, and construct the Women’s Suffrage National Monument.

The Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation was charged by Congress to design and build a monument on the National Mall to honor the suffragists who fought for women’s right to vote. The suffragists catalyzed a movement for change and transformed American democracy. The Foundation’s vision is to permanently weave women’s triumphs into the monumental fabric of the nation’s capital.

Of the 40 monuments, memorials, and statues that currently exist on the National Mall, none are dedicated to the great women of American history. A bill was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on Dec. 17, 2020, that charged the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation with building a monument in Washington, D.C.

The Women’s Suffrage National Monument will be built on the National Mall with the final site expected to be announced in 2026. Meanwhile, the Foundation will announce a nationwide call for monument designs. The monument is expected to be completed and unveiled to the American people in 2033.

This March, we encourage you to join the Gingrich Foundation in supporting the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation.