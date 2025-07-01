To honor its dedication to preserving American history and educating the public, the Gingrich Foundation has named the Thomas Jefferson Foundation as its Charity of the Month for July.

The Thomas Jefferson Foundation, established in 1923, is devoted to the preservation and interpretation of Monticello, the home of Thomas Jefferson.

The Foundation plays a critical role in maintaining this historic site, ensuring it remains an accessible and educational resource for future generations. The Foundation supports various initiatives, including historical research, educational programs, and the preservation of the house, gardens, and plantation landscape.

Each year, Monticello attracts visitors from around the world, offering them a glimpse into the life of one of America’s founding fathers. The Foundation’s educational programs are designed to inspire a deeper understanding of Jefferson’s legacy, emphasizing his role in shaping the nation and his influence on democratic principles.

The Thomas Jefferson Foundation also focuses on enhancing public understanding of the complex history of Monticello. Through ongoing research and sharing its stories, the Foundation aims to present a more complete and inclusive narrative of American history.

Supporting the Thomas Jefferson Foundation is an investment in preserving an invaluable piece of our national heritage. The Foundation ensures that Monticello continues to educate and inspire all who visit, fostering a greater appreciation for our shared history.

Please join the Gingrich Foundation in supporting the Thomas Jefferson Foundation.