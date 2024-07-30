The Gingrich Foundation is pleased to designate the Honor Flight Network as its August Charity of the Month for the organization’s unwavering dedication to America's veterans.

Established as a national nonprofit organization in 2005, the Honor Flight Network comprises independent hubs united by a mission to express gratitude and respect to our nation's veterans.

Participation in an Honor Flight is a transformative experience for veterans. They are provided the opportunity to visit Washington, D.C., free of charge, where they can reflect on their service alongside compatriots who share their experiences. Veterans from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and others come together to pay tribute to fallen comrades and to share their stories.

The Honor Flight Network also extends its gratitude through the Honor Flight TLC program, ensuring that critically ill veterans can also participate in this meaningful journey of remembrance.

Supporting the Honor Flight Network is a direct way to honor the bravery and sacrifice of our veterans. Your contribution helps ensure that more veterans can participate in this meaningful experience, preserving their legacies for future generations.

Please join the Gingrich Foundation in supporting the Honor Flight Network this August and help honor those who have bravely served our nation.