In recognition of its rapid and compassionate response to the devastating floods in Central Texas, the Gingrich Foundation proudly selects Samaritan’s Purse as its designated Charity of the Month for August.

In early July, catastrophic flash floods swept through Central Texas and brought unprecedented devastation to communities such as Kerrville and San Angelo. Samaritan’s Purse quickly mobilized to assist residents impacted by this tragedy. It deployed disaster relief units stocked with essential equipment and supplies. Teams arrived promptly on the ground and partnered closely with local churches and emergency management officials to assess urgent needs and launch relief operations.

With nearly 100 volunteers assisting within days, Samaritan’s Purse provided critical aid through debris removal, extensive home cleanups, and essential mud-out operations. These efforts helped residents begin the arduous task of recovery. Their volunteers worked tirelessly, clearing damaged homes, distributing emergency supplies, and offering emotional and spiritual support to survivors coping with their traumatic losses.

Samaritan’s Purse also collaborated with chaplains from the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team and offered prayer, comfort, and spiritual care to affected individuals and families. This integrated approach brought physical and emotional relief to the flood victims.

Founded in 1970, Samaritan’s Purse is an international Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to providing emergency relief and rebuilding support in the wake of disasters worldwide. Led by Franklin Graham, the organization consistently demonstrates its mission to serve people in distress, reflecting compassion and dedication in times of need.

Please join the Gingrich Foundation this August in supporting the essential and impactful work of Samaritan’s Purse as it continues to assist Texas communities in their ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts.