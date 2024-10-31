The Gingrich Foundation

The Gingrich Foundation is proud to recognize Feeding America as its November Charity of the Month. Feeding America works to keep millions of less fortunate Americans from going hungry. It is the leading domestic hunger relief charity in the United States, with 200 food banks and 60,000 meal programs across the country. Feeding America also provides critical coordination between other relief organizations and large food manufacturers to ensure that food reaches those most in need. In 2023 alone, Feeding America’s network distributed 5.3 billion meals to tens of millions of Americans. As our nation’s largest charity working to end hunger, Feeding America aims to help the roughly 47 million Americans who face hunger, including 14 million children. Importantly, Feeding America assists both urban and rural Americans, who may have difficulty reaching hunger relief services in nearby cities. Food insecurity and hunger are serious problems that affect virtually every community in the United States. Together, we can work to ensure that all Americans get the nourishment they need. Please join the Gingrich Foundation in supporting Feeding America.